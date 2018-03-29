Courtney Wirth works as both a Realtor and educator

Name: Courtney Wirth
Age: 31
Town/neighborhood: Ironwood Estates II
When and why I moved here: My husband and I moved from Chandler to A.J. in 2016 to purchase our first home. You definitely get more bang for your buck in AJ.
What I like most about living here: I love the scenic mountains and our quiet little neighborhood.
What I do: I teach third grade for Apache Junction Unified School District and I am a Realtor with Lost Dutchman Realty.
What I like most about what I do: Hands down the students and my co-workers are the best part of my job. For real estate, I like helping people reach their goals and being a trusted source for information.
Favorite community cause and why: Advocating for better education and more support for our kids. Please consider volunteering at one of the schools, donating money through a tax write-off or helping to pass an override.
My interests and hobbies: My hobbies are trying out new plant-based recipes, talking to people about real estate, working out at LA Fitness and hosting a book club once a month for my sorority alumni. My husband and I are currently watching the series “Longmire” on Netflix.
People who inspired me (and how): My mother, Nancy; she passed away in 2011. Her quick wit, zest for life and fierce independence has inspired me both personally and professionally. I have the courage and tenacity to withstand challenges in life.
My guiding philosophy: Either do something good, or speak in a way to galvanize others into doing something good: for them, for their family or for the good of the whole. “Happiness lies in the joy of achievement, and in the thrill of creative effort” – Franklin D. Roosevelt.
How can someone get in touch with you: My Facebook is “Courtney Wirth Realtor.”
Editor’s note: Meet Your Neighbor is a feature of the Independent that introduces readers to a community member. To receive a profile form, send an e-mail to rdyer@newszap.com.
