Councilman Waldron thanked for years of service to Apache Junction

In front, from left, former Councilman Dave Waldron receives a plaque and photo from Mayor Jeff Serdy. (Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

Dave Waldron, a longtime Apache Junction City Council member, was thanked for his years of service on Jan. 15 with a plaque, slideshow, applause and a standing ovation.

It was his last meeting of the four-year city council term. In August he ran for mayor, losing to incumbent Mayor Jeff Serdy.

“I just want to say ‘thank you.’ You know, the honor isn’t serving on the council. The honor is being able to run for public office. And I appreciate the time,” Mr. Waldron said after he received the plaque.

“There’s an excellent staff here. We’re so lucky that the council has the staff like this to work with. And I wish you all the best in the future. I’ll be around. I’ll be back,” he said.

Mr. Waldron served on the city council June 3, 2003-June 5, 2007; was appointed to fill a council vacancy on May 1, 2012; and was re-elected to a full four-year term in May 2013, according to ajcity.net.

In a June profile he told the Independent that he was on the planning and zoning commission in 2000-03, is vice-chair of the Central Arizona Governments Regional Council and chair of the Pinal County Regional Transportation Authority.

Mr. Waldron is on Facebook @ajazwaldron and on Twitter @ajtravelers.

