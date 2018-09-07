Cornelius Turner new Apache Junction High School head varsity boys basketball coach

Cornelius Turner is the new head varsity boys basketball coach at Apache Junction High School.

Coach Turner is a graduate of Dobson High School in Mesa and of Tuskegee University where he played collegiate basketball from 1998 to 2000.

Prior to receiving his bachelor’s degree in psychology at Tuskegee, Coach Turner played basketball at Scottsdale Community College from 1996 to 1998.

Coach Turner is a counselor at Desert Ridge Junior High School where he works to support athletes in and outside of the classroom, according to a release.

Coach Turner has been involved with coaching basketball at the high school level for the last 14 years. He has coached at Mesquite High School, Desert Ridge High School and the AZ Power Basketball Academy. He has held the positions of freshman head coach, head JV coach, and varsity assistant coach, according to the release.

“Coach Turner brings a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience to our basketball program,” Dawn Schwenckert, AJHS’ athletic director, said in the release.

“Our student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their head coach. I’m looking forward to getting the season going as soon as possible,” she said.

To view upcoming sporting events, including volleyball and basketball, visit ajusd.org.

