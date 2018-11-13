Company honors Apache Junction veteran wounded in Iraq

Mark Schrand of Apache Junction was honored last weekend as the recipient of TCC’s Veterans Big Impact experience in Indianapolis.

TCC, one of the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailers, selected Mr. Schrand for the Nov. 10-11 event, which included an all-expenses-paid trip, an airport greeting, tickets to the Colts vs. Jaguars game with sideline passes and more.

Employees from TCC stores across the country were invited to nominate a deserving veteran to receive the Veterans Big Impact experience, according to a release. The company assembled a selection committee of employees, who are also veterans, to review the nominations and select a winner.

After reviewing nearly 100 nominations, the committee selected Mr. Schrand, who served in the U.S. Army from 1994-2005 and was wounded in action during an 18-month tour in Iraq.

He lost his left eye “when a roadside bomb sent a blazing piece of shrapnel that penetrated his goggles. The vision in his right eye is slowly fading away, and he is almost fully deaf in his left ear,” the release stated.

He is in the process of receiving a Purple Heart, a U.S. military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving.

Mr. Schrand continues to volunteer with his wife at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization to provide support for other veterans.

“Treating Sgt. Schrand to a weekend getaway in Indianapolis is just a small way we can show our appreciation for his bravery and sacrifice,” Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC, stated in the release. “It’s truly an honor to be able to give back to someone who has given so much to our entire country.”

Mr. Schrand’s nomination for Veterans Big Impact was submitted by TCC employee Dade Stull, who is also a veteran.

“Mark is a great person to his family, friends and community. He is always there to help anyone in need. His story makes you want to do better for yourself and others.”

