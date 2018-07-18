Community centers open doors for parks and recreation month

The Red Mountain Center will allow open house guests to climb the rock wall Saturday, July 21. (Submitted photo)

Two community centers are opening their doors Saturday, July 21, for a day of free admission, fitness offerings and guided tours.

The Red Mountain Center, 7550 E. Adobe, and Eagles Community Center, 828 E. Broadway, will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month and “encourage all Mesa residents to take advantage of the great facilities the city provides,” according to a release.

Both facilities are providing demonstrations of fitness offerings and classes, guided tours, kids activities and a chance to check out the fitness equipment.

The Red Mountain Center will allow open house guests to climb the rock wall, receive a chair massage and take a stroll on the elevated walking track. They will also get a chance to try out open gym basketball and receive an introduction to pickleball or volleyball.

“This is a great opportunity to see the new Eagles Community Center and get a sneak peak of the future construction plans,” the release stated.

