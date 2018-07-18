Community centers open doors for parks and recreation month

Two community centers are opening their doors Saturday, July 21, for a day of free admission, fitness offerings and guided tours.

The Red Mountain Center, 7550 E. Adobe, and Eagles Community Center, 828 E. Broadway, will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month and “encourage all Mesa residents to take advantage of the great facilities the city provides,” according to a release.

Both facilities are providing demonstrations of fitness offerings and classes, guided tours, kids activities and a chance to check out the fitness equipment.

The Red Mountain Center will allow open house guests to climb the rock wall, receive a chair massage and take a stroll on the elevated walking track. They will also get a chance to try out open gym basketball and receive an introduction to pickleball or volleyball.

“This is a great opportunity to see the new Eagles Community Center and get a sneak peak of the future construction plans,” the release stated.

