Central Arizona College Radiologic Technology graduates recognized during special ceremony

Central Arizona College recognized 18 radiologic technology students during a pinning ceremony at its Superstition Mountain Campus in Apache Junction on Saturday, Dec. 16. This special ceremony signifies the completion of an associate of applied science degree in radiological technology.
Radiographers are critical members of a health care team that are called upon to render compassionate patient care, ensure safe radiation protection practices and apply technical knowledge in the operation of specialized imaging equipment used to generate diagnostic images.
CAC’s associate of applied science degree in radiologic technology is a two-year (six sequential trimesters including summers) program that prepares students for entry-level positions as radiographers. The curriculum is designed in accordance with the Radiography Curriculum established by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists. Academic courses include radiographic positioning, radiation physics, principles of radiographic exposure, and other specialized topics. The program is designed around a model of classroom and laboratory instruction integrated with hands-on experience in a clinical setting that provides a thorough educational foundation and professional preparation to enter the workforce as an independent practitioner upon graduation.
Following their degree completion, students are eligible to sit for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) examination and they may apply for an Arizona license to practice radiography as a Certified Radiologic Technologist .
Following is a listing of graduates: Daniela Arellano, Elizabeth Bouchier, Andrea Castano, Amanda Clark, Debra Duarte, Cindy Fletcher, Juan Garcia, McKenna Gardner, Eric Gorecki, April Hiscox, Jennifer Kussey, Kacy LaMonica, Mattie Lynch, Hirali Patel, Paul Petrucelly, Bradley Rogers, Tiffany Williams and Kaitlyn Ziglar.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is the executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.
