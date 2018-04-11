Cactus Canyon Junior High School employees, volunteer of the month
From left, Apache Junction Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson, Tami Tomasetti and Norma Warren. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)
The employees and volunteer of the month for March, all from Cactus Canyon Junior High School, were announced at the April 10 Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting.
Cactus Canyon Junior High School Assistant Principal Catherine McAllister announced that they were Norma Warren, certified employee of the month; Tami Tomasetti, classified employee of the month; and Kathy Allyn, volunteer of the month.
Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.