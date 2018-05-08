Bull-rider Reichwald qualifies for national junior high rodeo team

Apache Junction resident Logan Reichwald, 13, competing at the state finals in Prescott. (Submitted photo)

Logan Reichwald, 13, a seventh-grade student at Cactus Canyon Junior High School in Apache Junction, has earned a position on the Arizona state/provincial National Junior Rodeo team.

He will be traveling with fellow teammates June 24-30 to Huron, South Dakota, to compete at the 14th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo in the bull-riding competition, according to a release.

The rodeo is to feature roughly 1,000 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico, according to the release.

In addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, contestants will also be vying for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a National Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion.

To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 – based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds – to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

The Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tourtelecast series on RFD-TV.

