Bull rider Logan Reichwald competing at Nationals in June in South Dakota, sets fundraiser

Logan Reichwald of Apache Junction competed at the Arizona State Finals in May in Sonoita for the Arizona Jr./High School Rodeo Association.

“He went into the weekend sitting No. 3 with 54.5 points. He was sitting in third place and was 57.5 points behind first place,” his mother, Stacie Reichwald, said in a release.

“Logan struggled at the start of the season but has been working hard to get back on top of his game. He has been riding strong here lately and the past few weekends heading into state. He had a first place finish in Sierra Vista for the Southwest Region Leal’s Junior Bull Riding and two fourth-place finishes where he is currently sitting second in the standings in the hopes to keep in the top three to go to Las Vegas this winter for the Jr. NFR to compete nationally for that title,” she said.

Logan dominated the bull riding at the Arizona State Finals, she said.

“There where only four covered rides in three rounds and three of them where Logan’s rides. He placed first in all three rounds. In the third round he tied for first with the only other covered ride all weekend. Going into the final round Logan had moved up to second place. After the third round and average points where added Logan was shy 13 points of the state champion but came in as the reserve champ with 99 points,” she said in the release.

He will be heading to Nationals for the AJHSRA in South Dakota as the No. 2 bull rider for the state of Arizona at the end of June. This will be his second year competing for the National Title in the AJHSRA.

A fundraising bull riding event is May 18 at The Hitching Post, 2341 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. There will be raffles and silent auctions to help raise funds to get him to the Nationals. The cost is $2. The event and gates open at 6 p.m. and bull riding starts at 8 p.m.

