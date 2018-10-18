Board member sought for Community Action Human Resources Agency

Community Action Human Resources Agency is seeking dedicated individuals to serve on the CAHRA Board of Directors to represent the private sector.

The board member will represent Apache Junction/San Tan Valley and surrounding areas.

“The board member shall be a representative of a private interest i.e. business, industry, labor, religion, education, law enforcement, social service or other major groups and interests in the community,” Jon Thompson, CAHRA board president, said in a release.

CAHRA, a private, non-profit community action agency since 1980, has served more than 150,000 households in its history.

The agency’s primary purpose is to assist the limited-income and disadvantaged of Pinal County, to fulfill their basic needs and encourage self-sufficiency, according to the release.

CAHRA administers programs for the limited-income including utility, rent payments, food assistance, minor home repair, weatherization, homeless services, case management, emergency shelter, rapid rehousing and advocacy for the economically disadvantaged. The board meets monthly in Eloy.

“We truly appreciate the members time and service on the board as volunteers,” Mr. Thompson said in the release.

The board has 12 members, five of whom represent the low-income of Pinal County.

A board member must be at least 18, must reside in one of the target areas and must be willing to travel to Eloy once a month for board meetings.

Benefits of service include: Attendance of meetings, workshops and trainings to develop strategies to address the needs of the low-income population, opportunity to participate in development of programs to assist limited-income residents of Pinal County, assure representation of low-income individuals, work with other dedicated leaders representing the limited-income on the board and satisfaction in serving the disadvantaged.

To learn more about the position or agency or to request and application, call Mary Lou Rosales, executive director, or Loretha Rushing, operations manager, at the CAHRA Office at 520-466-1112 or 1-877-472-2472.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.