Bill Crouse promoted to U.S. Army colonel, assumes chief of staff duties

U.S. Army Col. Bill Crouse was officially promoted to the rank of colonel in front of family, friends and coworkers at a July 16 ceremony at the Officer’s Club in Fort Douglas, Utah. He is the son of Jim and Sharon Crouse of Apache Junction.

The promotion also comes with a new assignment as Col. Crouse relinquishes duties as the secretary of the general staff where he has been assigned for 18 months, according to a release.

He now assumes duties as the chief of staff of the 76th Operational Response Command. His career to date spans over 28 years of service since his initial enlistment in 1986, according to the release.

Prior to reporting to the 76th, he served as the deputy defense coordinating officer for FEMA Region V in Chicago, Illinois.

He has held two commands, first as the detachment commander for the 2nd Simulation Exercise Group, 78th Training Division in Bristol, Rhode Island, and of the 1314th Civil Affairs Company during its deployment to Basrah, Iraq.

He began his military service on active duty as a percussionist with the 62nd Army Band, Fort Bliss, Texas, where he attained the rank of sergeant and received a four-year Green to Gold ROTC scholarship, according to the release.

Upon commissioning in the chemical corps, he was assigned as the chemical officer for the 5th Battalion, 29th Field Artillery in the 4th Infantry Division.

Following that, he was a platoon leader in the 172nd chemical company (smoke), then as the HHC XO for the 43rd Area Support Group, all at Fort Carson, Colorado.

He left active duty and joined the Connecticut Army National Guard where he was assigned in the 27th Infantry Brigade’s Chemical Detachment.

After his transfer to the Army Reserve and assignment with the 78th Division, he entered the AGR Program and worked as the assistant professor of military science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. He held an assignment as the S3 for the 92nd Chemical Battalion in Decatur, Georgia, and, after deployment, as the chief of plans in the J5 of Joint Task Force Civil Support at Fort Eustis, Virginia.

Col. Crouse has a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Central State University in Ohio, a master of science degree in quality assurance from California State University and a master of science degree in homeland security management from the University of Maryland. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, according to the release.

He has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the Airborne badge and the Air Assault badge, among others.

Col. Crouse is recognized as a certified emergency manager by the International Association of Emergency Managers and by the state of Utah. He is a member of the Utah Emergency Management Association, the Alliance of Hazardous Materials Professionals and the training and exercise committee for Utah’s Preventative Radiological and Nuclear Detection Program, according to the release.

He is also active in the area as a community emergency response team instructor for Salt Lake City, a Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructor with Salt Lake Community College and an incident command system instructor.

Col. Crouse is a 1986 graduate of Bath High School in Lima, Ohio. He is married to Dawn and they have custody of their 11 year old grandson, Kyrun.

Col. Crouse lives in Utah with dog Izmir, while Dawn is in northern Idaho with Kyrun and dogs Jäävuori and Tilly building their retirement home, according to the release.

