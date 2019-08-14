Ashley HomeStore donates 200 twin beds to Save the Family charity

Last year, Save the Family served 664 families, including 1,208 children. (Facebook.com/SavetheFamilyAZ)

Ashley Furniture HomeStore’s Hope to Dream program recently donated 200 twin mattresses with frames, sheet sets and pillows for the children in Save the Family Foundation of Arizona’s programs.

“This generous donation will provide beds to hundreds of children who have experienced homelessness in recent months and are now housed in Save the Family’s housing and supportive services programs,” according to a release.

Last year, Save the Family served 664 families, including 1,208 children.

“Most of the parents and children who come to Save the Family for help have lived in emergency shelters, in their cars or other places not meant for habitation. Often, the only belongings they have are those that can fit into a backpack. The provision of beds and bedding to help these families get a fresh start will make a huge difference as these families get back on their feet,” the release states.

Ashley HomeStore’s Hope to Dream program provides beds to less fortunate children across the U.S. and Canada. A portion of the proceeds for every mattress purchased at a participating Ashley HomeStore helps pay for a bed for a child in need. Since its inception, more than 80,000 children have received a brand-new bed, according to the release.

Those wishing to nominate a child can go to ahopetodream.com. In-store applications are also available at participating locations.

Save the Family Foundation of Arizona, 125 E. University Drive in Mesa, provides housing and support services for families in need. The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization has a mission to equip families to address poverty, overcome homelessness and achieve self-sufficiency. Go to savethefamily.org.

