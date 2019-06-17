Applicants sought for Apache Junction Youth Advisory Council

Applications are being accepted for Apache Junction Youth Advisory Council. (City of Apache Junction)

Teenagers entering eighth-12th grades in the 2019-20 school year are being sought to apply for the City of Apache Junction’s Youth Advisory Council.

Meetings are held run twice a month, with additional meetings and volunteer requirements scheduled as necessary, according to a release.

“Teens: Looking to get involved in your community? In 2016 the Apache Junction City Council established the Youth Advisory Council in order to provide our youth a voice in community issues, educate them on local government and develop leadership skills in our area youth and we are looking to increase our numbers,” according to the release.

The group acts as teen advisors to the Apache Junction City Council, city board/commissions and city departments on matters directly related to youth programming and youth-related issues. Members are in eighth-12th grade and either reside in or attend school in Apache Junction, the release states.

“Come join us as we tackle different issues that teens deal with, learn leadership skills, attend conferences, volunteer for your community and make new friends,” according to the release.

Applications are at ajcity.net/yac or can be picked up at the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department main office, 1035 N. Idaho Road. For more information about this program, call JJ Underwood at 480-474-5207 or send an e-mail to junderwood@ajcity.net.

