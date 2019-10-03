Apache Junction to host youth flag football leagues

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is offering youth flag football leagues this fall for boys and girls ages 6-11.
There are two leagues available — 6-8 years old and 8-11 years old. Both play on Monday and Wednesday evenings and Saturdays at Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road, according to a press release.
Fees are $40 for the 6-8 year old league and $45 for the 8-11 year old league if registered by Oct. 18. The city is also accepting applications for volunteer coaches.
Both leagues kick off with a clinic the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26 at Prospector Park. The clinic for those registered in the 6-8 years old league starts at 10 a.m. and those in the 8-11 year old league starts at 11 a.m.
Onsite registration for the leagues will be accepted at the clinic (check or exact cash), if space is available.
AJ Parks and Recreation is also offering a Parent/Tot Football program for boys and girls ages 3-5. Participants must have turned 3 by Nov. 18, a release states.
This program will be from 6-6:45 p.m. Mondays until Dec. 9 at Prospector Park. Parents actively work with their child under the direction of the instructor.
This program is designed to introduce youth to team sports and prepare parents to become volunteer coaches. Registration fee is only $30 for Parent/Tot Football.
Online registration is available at www.ajcity.net/onlinereg and search Football or stop by the Multi-Gen Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road to sign up in person.
