Apache Junction students win junior American citizens state, national awards

Several Apache Junction Unified School District students were recently recognized for winning junior American citizens state and national awards.
The students, in Gina Fraher’s second-grade class at Desert Vista Elementary School, designed posters, wrote essays and did other work for a Daughters of the American Revolution contest honoring those who served in World War I.
Students recognized at the AJUSD Governing Board’s May 8 meeting included Camden Thomas, Blake Johnson, Liberty Osback and Janet Lanphear.
Others in Ms. Fraher’s class who won awards include Maddie Dennison and Eva Self, Audra Shepherd Glines, public relations and media chair of the Apache Trail Chapter of DAR, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“We also had state winners from the Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley in Apache Junction. They were Nicholas Basile, Stephanie Valdiva, and Penelope Mutanga,” she said.
Learn more about the Apache Junction DAR chapter at http://apachetrail.arizonadar.org/.
