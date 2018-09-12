Apache Junction students of the month for August

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

The following students were recognized as student of the month at the Sept. 11 Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting:

  • Summer Mittendorf and Payton Elizondo of Desert Vista Elementary Schoo.
  • Daniel Andres Esmeralda Cortez of Four Peaks Elementary School.
  • Joshua Heatley and Sophia Smith of Peralta Trail Elementary School.
  • Kendall Powell and Casey Woolhouse of Cactus Canyon Junior High School.
  • Joseph Goodwin and Hailli Wilson of Apache Junction High School.

The awards are sponsored by Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349.

 

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com

