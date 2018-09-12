Apache Junction students of the month for August

The following students were recognized as student of the month at the Sept. 11 Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting:
- Summer Mittendorf and Payton Elizondo of Desert Vista Elementary Schoo.
- Daniel Andres Esmeralda Cortez of Four Peaks Elementary School.
- Joshua Heatley and Sophia Smith of Peralta Trail Elementary School.
- Kendall Powell and Casey Woolhouse of Cactus Canyon Junior High School.
- Joseph Goodwin and Hailli Wilson of Apache Junction High School.
The awards are sponsored by Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349.
