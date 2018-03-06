Apache Junction promotes Anna McCray assistant to city manager

The city of Apache Junction has named Anna McCray as assistant to the city manager, giving her a more prominent role in working with the city’s regional partners such as the Maricopa Association of Governments and others, a city release stated.
She will represent the city manager’s office on the budget committee.
“Anna has been instrumental in the success of the city manager’s office and critical to keeping Apache Junction as a well-run city,” City Manager Bryant Powell said. “She has been an integral part of the budget process, working on new finance protocols and has proven project management successes through innovation, including the city’s agenda management, on-line recruitment and HR/payroll systems. Any office would benefit from her organizational skills, ability to work with anyone and general decision-making ability. We are extremely lucky to have her.”
Ms. McCray will continue in her role as the lead intergovernmental affairs person for the city but will now add additional responsibilities in representing the city. She will take a leadership role with departments in continuing the city’s standard of customer service, the release stated.
Ms. McCray, who lives in Apache Junction, has been with the city manager’s office for 11 years, the last three as a management analyst.
Prior to that, she spent two years as a management assistant and more than six years as executive assistant to the city manager. Ms. McCray recently received a master’s degree in business administration from Liberty University. She also has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University, Sacramento, and has a certified public manager credential from Arizona State University.