Apache Junction Police Department holds community workshop

The Apache Junction Police Department on Saturday, July 28, hosted a workshop “Procedural Justice for Communities: A Dialogue to Change.”

The workshop was a cooperative effort with grant funding through the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services and the Center for Public Safety and Justice.

The focus of the workshop was to facilitate local law enforcement coming together with community members in a different way than the traditional community meeting.

The goal of the workshop dialogue is to lay the foundation for increasing mutual trust, enhancing the community’s perspective of police legitimacy and fostering a cooperative attitude between law enforcement and the community rather than an “us vs. them” perspective.

Through this initial dialogue, additional future conversations will be developed for long-term change co-created with members of the Apache Junction community.

Members in attendance represented businesses, social services, religious and elected representatives as well as law enforcement.

Those participating were involved in guided conversations to reduce any barriers and provide direct lines of communication to work together to solve community issues. The workshop was overwhelmingly supported by those in attendance to continue on a regular basis.

The following agencies or businesses had representatives at the workshop:

Apache Junction Unified School District

Apache Junction Unified School District Student Council

Community Alliance Against Family Abuse

Dolce Vita

Fry’s Marketplace

Horizon Health and Wellness

Mountain View Lutheran Church

Native American Fatherhood

Roadhaven Resort

Superstition Mountain RV Resort

Walmart

Alianza de Lideres

Apache Junction City Council

U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services

Apache Junction Police Department

For more information, contact Apache Junction Police Department’s community resource coordinator at 480-474-5442 or cru@ajcity.net.

Editor’s note: Rob McDaniel is Apache Junction Police Department’s community resource coordinator.