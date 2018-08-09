Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas Kelly completes executive leadership program

Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly on Aug. 2 completed phase two of the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The LEEDS program was conceived and developed for chief executive officers of the nation’s mid-sized law enforcement agencies. The program began in 1981 and has graduated more than 1,300 chief law-enforcement executives, according to a release.

The program enables participants to reflect upon and regroup for the many challenges facing their careers. Executives are provided with instruction and facilitation in the areas of leadership, strategic planning, legal issues, labor relations, media relations, social issues, health and wellness and a variety of other police-related programs, according to the release.

The environment of the seminar is conducive to independent thought and study. Participants have the opportunity to exchange plans, problems and solutions with their peers; to develop new thoughts and ideas; and to share successes of their own communities.

Some of the most productive learning takes place outside of the classroom during informal interactions, according to the release.

“This training was an indepth program dealing with many of the complex law-enforcement issues facing us today. The instructors were nationally and internationally known experts in their fields and were readily available to interact with the most controversial topic of the day,” Chief Kelly said in the release.

“Health and wellness for today’s law-enforcement professionals was of great interest as we dealt with conversations ranging from basic physical fitness, post-traumatic stress to suicide. The bureau’s coordination and attentiveness to making this program a national success was noted by all of the chiefs from across the country. Job well done,” he said.

The program was divided into two separate venues. The first phase was held in March at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The second phase was held July 29-Aug. 2 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

All expenses in this executive training were paid for by the FBI, to include travel, lodging and at no cost to the city of Apache Junction, according to the release.

