Apache Junction-opoly hits shelves at AJ Walmart

Apache Junction-opoly is on sale at the Apache Junction Walmart. (Submitted photo)

Apache Junction-opoly, which was released in April 2019, is being sold exclusively at the Apache Junction Walmart, showcasing landmarks across the city.

The game is on sale for $19.98 and the store manager of the Walmart at 2555 W. Apache Trail is monitoring sales in case the store needs to order more.

The Apache Junction-opoly games are made in Cincinnati by Late for the Sky Production Company. Late for the Sky started in 1985 by making licensed, collegiate board games with a property trading theme.

The company has no affiliation with Hasbro, the makers of Monopoly and does not use any of its protected trademarks, a press release claims.

Bill Schulte, one of the owners of Late for the Sky, said making the local games came about from research of various cities in Arizona.

“We always make sure that the locals love their town before we take on a project,” he said in a prepared statement.

“We make the content as authentic as possible. To reach as many people as we can, we launch the sales exclusively at the local Walmart store. Naturally, Walmart likes to connect to their local customers and everyone appreciates the fact that the games are made in the USA. Several other Arizona cities are on the drawing board for development and manufacturing.”

