Apache Junction offers 2 self-defense classes for women

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will offer two self-defense classes for women February-April.

Participants may choose from a one-night stand-alone class, or a six-week training session. No experience is necessary for either class.

Classes will take place at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center and require registration.

Practical Self-Defense for Women will be offered 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27.

The class will demonstrate “how to defend yourself in a practical and safe manner with various methods of self-defense using common everyday items found in your house, purse or car…even using your hands and feet,” according to a release.

Personal Protection for Women is a six-week self-defense program that will meet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 6-April 10.

“Learn how to use a palm stick (personal protection the size of a pen) in a variety of self-defense situations. Learn striking patterns and techniques as well as different strike points,” the release stated.

Instructor Norman Orr has been a martial artist for more than 50 years. He has taught self-defense classes to women’s groups, including women’s shelters, corporate settings and small offices as well as to police and fire departments, according to the release.

Details about the programs can be found in the spring Citizen brochure, which can be found at the Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, or ajcity.net/parks.

