Apache Junction Mounted Rangers essay contest winners can learn horsemanship

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers are looking for five children in fourth-12th grades who are interested in horsemanship. The youngsters will be provided with weekly lessons for three months.

All lessons will be funded by the AJ Mounted Rangers, according to a release.

Those interested need to live within the Apache Junction Unified School District. All equipment will be furnished, including horses, during the lessons.

Interested students need to write an essay stating why they should be chosen for the opportunity to learn about horses as well as learn to ride, according to the release.

Include a cover letter with name, address, phone number, name of the school attending and grade level. Also include a letter of consent by aparent or guardian indicating agreement to provide transportation to and from lessons.

Lessons will be held January-April 2019. Essays need to be received by Nov. 30, 2018. Essays should be mailed to: AJ Mounted Rangers, PO Box 699, Apache Junction, AZ 85117; or email the information to douglaswhipple1@gmail.com.

Youths who have applied before, but were unsuccessful, may re-apply to be considered again.

For more information, call Apache Junction Mounted Rangers officials Doug Whipple at 480-510-0836 or Joan Felkner at 480-288-6152

