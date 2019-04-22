Apache Junction Mounted Rangers donate $750 to fire district Explorers program
From left are Paul Roe, Ryan Rodriguez, Capt. Carlos Rivera, Mike Hellberg, Jerry Kraft, Nat Erickson and Mark Blackstone. (AJMR)
The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers on April 17 presented a check for $750 to the Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Explorers program at its Regional Training Center, 3700 E. 16th Ave.
The money is to help cover the Explorers registration fees and insurance, according to a release.
“Keep up the good work, Explorers and SMFD,” according to the release.
