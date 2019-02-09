Apache Junction Mounted Rangers donate $1,500 to Genesis Project

On Feb. 6 the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers met at the Genesis Project and presented a check to Mid Carlozzi for $1,500.

We toured the facilities and were surprised by the amount of help they provide to the hungry and homeless of Apache Junction, which includes children.

The food they served was just like going to a fine restaurant. They also provide clothes and toiletries among many other services like vouchers for showers. It was a family friendly clean environment.

If you would like to see the facilities they are at 564 N. Idaho Road No. 5 in Apache Junction.

They feed around 200 hungry per day. They have 120 individuals from local churches and cities volunteer their time to plan, prepare and serve hot, tasty meals five days a week to anyone who is hungry.

The Genesis Project is a 501(c)3 corporation, which means you can use as an Arizona qualifying tax credit on your income tax forms or as a federal charitable gift.

Other ways to donate include through Genesisprojectaz.com or through www.BigN.com or call Mr. Carlozzi, president of Genesis, at 440-487-3006 or 480-225-7757.

Editor’s note: Renee Shutts is a member of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers.