Apache Junction Mounted Ranger Mike Hellberg, far right, presents a check for $750, which is the monthly cost, to Maria Jones. Next to him, and from right, are winners Jesse Gentry, Zachary Wheadon, Taylor Crichton and Kahlyn Gerstner. Not pictured is winner Aneatta Cummings. On the far left is Maria’s helper, Pam Garab. (Submitted photo)

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers recently chose five essay winners who will receive free weekly horsemanship lessons for four months.

The essay winners are Jesse Gentry, Zachary Wheadon, Taylor Crichton, Kahlyn Gerstner and Aneatta Cummings.

All lessons will be funded by the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers. All equipment will be furnished, including horses, during the lessons, according to a release.

The lessons are to be provided by Maria Jones from Good Shepherd Healing Ministries Horse Rescue.

Youths who have applied before by submitting written essays but were unsuccessful may re-apply to be considered again, the release states.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.