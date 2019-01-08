Apache Junction Mounted Rangers announce essay contest winners

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers chose five children ranging from fourth to 12th grades for free horse-riding lessons.

The AJ Rangers selected Danica Quirk, Eliana Carranca, Payton Creichton, Rylee Schiller and Payton Snyder as the winners, according to a press release.

AJ Mounted Ranger Mike Hellberg presented a check to Maria Jones for $3,000 to give the children riding lessons.

The AJ Rangers will be offering free riding lessons again to five essay winners around April in another contest.

The AJ Mounted Rangers are a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit charitable organization that volunteers as a peace-keeping organization. It also supports children and youth organizations by providing safety measures at various community events.

While promoting the tradition of the old west, the group’s website states, members assist with emergency food aid, educational, athletics, musical programs, academic assistance, charitable events, participation in parades, memorial services and rodeos all while on horseback, quad runners or foot patrol.

