Apache Junction Lions Club turns ‘trash’ into treasure

The Apache Junction Lions Club raised money for a variety of community projects at its March 10 yard sale.
The club has conducted the yard sale for several years, collecting the left-over yard sale items from Roadhaven after its yard sales in December and March.
“Much thanks goes to Roadhaven for helping the Lions Club with this service project,” Lions Club officials stated in a release.
The sale added more than $1,000 to the Lions Club Project Fund this year, according to the release.
The money is designated to service projects such as Christmas presents, food to families in Apache Junction, vision screening in the Apache Junction schools, eyeglasses and exams to those who are financially challenged and scholarships for Apache Junction students.
Other beneficiaries of the Lions Club are Leader Dog training, disaster relief through the foundations of the Lions Club International and Lions Club Arizona, United Food Bank in Apache Junction, CAAFA and Camp Tatiyee for special needs children and young adults.
“To help us raise funds and support our projects, we invite you to join us in these service projects, visit a Lions Club meeting or donate to our cause,” officials stated.
To volunteer, visit a meeting or donate, contact Bonnie Weaver at 480-375-0267, weaver.bonnie@gmail.com.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.