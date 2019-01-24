Apache Junction group receives grant to help abuse victims

The Community Alliance Against Family Abuse has received a $7,500 grant from Thunderbirds Charities.

The grant will be used to provide equine therapy for children affected by domestic and sexual violence, according to a release.

In 2019, CAAFA expects to serve approximately 25 children from Maricopa County in the organization’s domestic violence crisis shelter.

Funding from Thunderbirds Charities, a nonprofit organization formed in 1986 to distribute money raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament, will support equine-assisted therapy facilitated by a licensed professional counselor, on-site at the CAAFA shelter, the release stated.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in nine children in the United States may experience domestic violence each year.

In CAAFA’s service area of Pinal and eastern Maricopa counties, that could mean more than 34,000 children may experience domestic violence this year.

“We serve children of all ages who come to our safe house with their mom or dad. We have up to 120 days to ensure the children feel safe, begin to heal from their trauma, and learn about healthy social relationships and interactions,” Ray Villa, CAAFA executive director, stated.

“One of the most impactful ways that we do this is through equine therapy.”

Through interacting with the equine therapy horses, children “become more communicative and trusting, and they begin to talk about how they are feeling,” the release stated.

“Further, when parents and children interact together with the horses, it creates a safe place to build a bridge and strengthen their bond, which may have been strained due to their trauma.”

Carlos Sugich, president of Thunderbirds Charities, stated CAAFA is providing “tools to these traumatized children to help heal and thrive. We are happy to support their efforts in our community.”

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.