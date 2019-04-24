Apache Junction Food Bank seeks volunteers for USPS drive donations

The U.S. Postal Service is having its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 11, along its regular routes in the Apache Junction and Gold Canyon area.

The Apache Junction Food Bank counts on this food drive to help stock its food shelves for the summer season when extra food is needed to replace public programs not available to families with children during the school vacation months, according to a release.

Residents can place nonperishable, unexpired items out for their postal worker to pick up on May 11.

Fry’s Food and Drug is helping carriers handle the donations by providing more than 30,000 bags that will be delivered to each address a few days prior. The carriers will deliver donated items directly to the Apache Junction Food Bank, which hopes to collect more than 45,000 pounds of food, according to the release.

“Volunteers are critically needed at the food bank to help move that 45,000 pounds of food into its warehouse, sort, and stack it,” according to the release.

Volunteers can sign up at bit.ly/Postaldrivecommunitysignup or e-mail Myra Garcia at myra.garcia@ajfoodbank.org.

Debbie Robertson, a longtime rural carrier with the Apache Junction post office who coordinates the drive, has participated in this effort for years and says she sees it as a vast, community-wide opportunity for everyone who lives in the Apache Junction area to help neighbors and friends.

“It’s all about giving back to the community,” she said in the release. “We are doing our jobs and helping needy families at the same time.”

This is USPS’ 27th year of holding a nation-wide food drive. Last year’s drive resulted in carriers, locally and across the country, collecting around 80.1 million pounds of food.

Most-needed donations include peanut butter, jelly, tuna, pasta and pasta sauces, canned soups, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, mac and cheese, beans, rice and baking mixes. Plastic jars, cans or boxes are acceptable but no glass, severely dented cans or expired food please, according to the release.

Donations may also be made directly to the food bank at 575 N. Idaho Road Suite 701, at the southeast corner of Idaho Road and Superstition Boulevard in Apache Junction. Monetary donations can be made online at ajfoodbank.org. Call 480-983-2995 for more information on donating and volunteering.

The Apache Junction Food Bank is a 501(c)3 organization that works with its volunteers and partners to provide emergency food services to qualified individuals and families in east Valley communities with kindness, respect, and dignity, according to the release.

