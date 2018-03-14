Apache Junction Food Bank cheers volunteers

Apache Junction Food Bank president Robert Mohle presents longtime volunteer Dillon McKinster with top honors last month for donating more than 620 hours to feeding the hungry in the East Valley in 2017. (Submitted photo)

Volunteers at the Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, donate 14,000 hours annually, and the organization gives a million pounds of food to 40,000 residents of the East Valley each year with the community’s help, the organization’s statistics show.

In February, those who assist the food bank were recognized at the Volunteer Appreciation Beach Party at Lost Dutchman State Park. About 100 volunteers attended the event, and several of them were honored for their work.

Those honored and the hours they volunteered:

Individuals

  • Dillon McKinster, 621 hours
  • Maxine Roy, 536 hours
  • Nicki Kraft, 409 hours

Apache Junction Food Bank board members John Owens, left, and Sharon Allison-Brown, right, present Nicki Krafft and David Stelzner with top honors for volunteering as a family and giving more than 700 hours collectively. (Submitted photo)

Families

  • Dave Stelzner and Nicki Krafft, 709 hours
  • Jack and Robyn Malgieri, 627 hours
  • Diane and Gail Pence, 485 hours
  • Amy, David and Tanner Combs, 323 hours

Volunteers weigh, record, sort, bag and assemble grocery carts filled with food to distribute to about 80 families each day, four days a week, according to a release.

It takes at least 30 minutes of one volunteer’s time to feed one person for five days, food bank officials stated in the release.

At the February party, officials also thanked the stores that helped provide the food and other items for the volunteer event and assist the food bank during the year, including Walmart, Fry’s and Safeway.

The 2018 Volunteer Appreciation Beach Party at Lost Dutchman State Park for Apache Junction Food Bank volunteers included music by the Southwest Surfers. Food bank president Robert Mohle presented the organization’s annual report at the event. (Submitted photo)

Two-night, three-day stays in Las Vegas from MGM Grand at Mandalay Bay and Caesar’s Entertainment at Harrah’s were drawn as grand prizes at the event.

Raffle prizes and donations from other businesses came from: Hacker’s Grill, Village Inn, Babbo Italian Eatery-Mesa, Handlebar Pub & Grill, US Nails & Spa, Arnold Auto Center, Superstition Mountain Museum, Friends of Lost Dutchman State Park, Apache Junction Tires and Service, Dirtwater Springs, CVS and Kneaders.

The Southwest Surfers performed at the appreciation party.

The Apache Junction Independent is delivered weekly.

