Apache Junction Food Bank cheers volunteers

Volunteers at the Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, donate 14,000 hours annually, and the organization gives a million pounds of food to 40,000 residents of the East Valley each year with the community’s help, the organization’s statistics show.
In February, those who assist the food bank were recognized at the Volunteer Appreciation Beach Party at Lost Dutchman State Park. About 100 volunteers attended the event, and several of them were honored for their work.
Those honored and the hours they volunteered:
Individuals
- Dillon McKinster, 621 hours
- Maxine Roy, 536 hours
- Nicki Kraft, 409 hours
Families
- Dave Stelzner and Nicki Krafft, 709 hours
- Jack and Robyn Malgieri, 627 hours
- Diane and Gail Pence, 485 hours
- Amy, David and Tanner Combs, 323 hours
Volunteers weigh, record, sort, bag and assemble grocery carts filled with food to distribute to about 80 families each day, four days a week, according to a release.
It takes at least 30 minutes of one volunteer’s time to feed one person for five days, food bank officials stated in the release.
At the February party, officials also thanked the stores that helped provide the food and other items for the volunteer event and assist the food bank during the year, including Walmart, Fry’s and Safeway.
Two-night, three-day stays in Las Vegas from MGM Grand at Mandalay Bay and Caesar’s Entertainment at Harrah’s were drawn as grand prizes at the event.
Raffle prizes and donations from other businesses came from: Hacker’s Grill, Village Inn, Babbo Italian Eatery-Mesa, Handlebar Pub & Grill, US Nails & Spa, Arnold Auto Center, Superstition Mountain Museum, Friends of Lost Dutchman State Park, Apache Junction Tires and Service, Dirtwater Springs, CVS and Kneaders.
The Southwest Surfers performed at the appreciation party.
