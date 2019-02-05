Apache Junction clubs band together to clean up Goldfield Road

A variety of clubs took the Saturday, Jan. 12 to participate in a quarterly clean-up of Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.

The clean-up took place along Goldfield Road between Southern Road and Lost Dutchman Boulevard, according to a press release.

The clubs who participated inlcude the Superstition Mountain Republican Club, Treasures Hunters Club, Paws 4 Life, Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction, USS Leonidas (Star Trek) and the National Countil on Aging chapters.

These groups are all non-profit organizations supporting children, veterans and community in a number of ways, a release states.

