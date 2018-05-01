Apache Junction chamber announces new board members

The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce has named three new board members and two executive council board members.
Andrea Chisolm, owner/general manager of Amazing Dental Care, will serve as chairwoman of the executive committee, and Steve Byfield, general manager of Roadhaven Resort, will serve as vice chairman and treasurer of the executive committee, the chamber announced in a release.
The chamber’s board promotes the organization’s mission, provides financial oversight, ethical and legal governance and ensures a sustainable future for the chamber, according to the release.
Matthew Fliss, financial adviser of Edward Jones, was elected as board member in January; Elisa C Krcilek, vice president and general manager of Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, is a newly elected board member; and Taylor Serdy of AJI Sporting Goods also is a newly elected member of the board.
“Our board members bring expertise, passion and perspective that is significant to the success of the Chamber of Commerce,” Mike Eastwood, chamber president and CEO, stated in the release.
“The board brings together a wide range of community leaders that are committed to serve.”
The chamber has more than 400 members throughout the Valley.
“Regardless of the size of our members’ organizations, we work with key leaders at all levels to develop a strategy that supports the culture and specific objectives of their enterprise,” the release stated.
