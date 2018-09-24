American Legion Auxiliary Apache Unit 27 members recognized for recruiting

The American Legion Auxiliary Apache Unit 27 in Apache Junction recently recognized members Erma Peterson and Christa Pippett for their role in obtaining 100 percent membership status for the unit.

This is the second year at the National Convention Ms. Peterson was recognized for signing up the most new members for Apache Unit 27, thus receiving the Silver Brigade Award, according to a press release.

Each year the American Legion Auxiliary hosts a National Convention inviting all 50 Departments. The convention is in various states and awards departments for recognition in all their programs.

She is the vice president and membership chairman for The American Legion Auxiliary Apache Unit 27. Ms. Pippett, along with being a member of Apache Unit 27, is a daytime bartender.

The American Legion Auxiliary helps to advance the mission of the American Legion. It is a women’s patriotic service organization and a supporter for veterans, military and their families.

