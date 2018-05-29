American Legion Apache Junction participates in National Poppy Day
Members of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary and volunteers. (Submitted Photo)
The American Legion Apache Junction, Post 27, Women’s Auxiliary honored the fallen soldiers and supported the living Veterans by participating in National Poppy Day.
Several auxiliary members gathered at the American Legion, 1018 S. Meridian Road in Apache Junction, to make the traditional poppies, according to a press release.
The poppies are sold and the money earned with every poppy helps veterans, a release states.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.