American Legion Apache Junction participates in National Poppy Day

The American Legion Apache Junction, Post 27, Women’s Auxiliary honored the fallen soldiers and supported the living Veterans by participating in National Poppy Day.

Several auxiliary members gathered at the American Legion, 1018 S. Meridian Road in Apache Junction, to make the traditional poppies, according to a press release.

The poppies are sold and the money earned with every poppy helps veterans, a release states.

