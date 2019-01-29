AJ Mounted Rangers on parking duty at Salt River Wild Horses charity event

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers on Jan. 26 helped with parking duty during the Fourth Annual Ride for The Salt River Wild Horses. It was held at Superstition Harley Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

The event was hosted by The Salt River Horse Management Group, Superstition Harley Davidson and Law Tigers Motorcycle Lawyers.

Apache Junction Mounted Rangers Duty Officer Kurt Barto was there with a few other rangers, AJMR member Renee Sprecher Wagner Shutts said in an e-mail.

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers is a volunteer peace-keeping organization that supports children and youth by providing safety measures at various community events.

It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization that promotes the traditions of the Old West, as well as assisting with emergency food and educational needs, athletics and musical programs, academic assistance and charitable events.

AJMR members participate in parades, memorial services and rodeos while on horseback, quad runners or foot patrol. For more information, go to ajmountedrangers.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.