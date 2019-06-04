Airman Josue E. Padilla graduates from USAF basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Josue E. Padilla

U.S. Air Force Airman Josue E. Padilla, the son of Tammie and Jose Padilla of Apache Junction, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is a 2017 graduate of Apache Junction High School.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.