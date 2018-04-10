Ackerson receives Gold Canyon Arts Council’s Kukuk Award

Gary Ackerson, long-standing Gold Canyon Arts Council member and board director, was awarded the organization’s Kukuk Award for advancing the arts in the Superstitions. The award was given at the group’s 20th anniversary celebration and annual meeting.
“The Kukuk Award is named after the Gold Canyon Arts Council’s founder and our current art director, Jack Kukuk. We are an all-volunteer nonprofit organization so the award is given annually to a member who has made a significant contribution over several years furthering the arts in the Superstitions,” arts council member Chuck Cuffaro said.
The arts council’s nonprofit mission is student arts education. All of its performing artists fulfill an obligation to conduct residencies at regional schools through workshops, in-school performances and master classes, according to a release.
For many years, Mr. Ackerson has arranged and coordinated these residencies, which involves school scheduling, artist transportation and performance oversight. As a consequence, thousands of students have been instructed by and interacted with world class performing artists, according to the release.
