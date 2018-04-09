8 graduate from Apache Junction Citizen Leadership Institute

The 20th-anniversary class of local residents graduating from the Apache Junction Citizen Leadership Institute were recently recognized.
“Every year the city has the citizen leadership institute … and tonight is graduation,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said at the April 3 council meeting.
Members of the 2018 class who graduated were: Dirk Begeman, Karon Begeman, Dana Cannizzaro, Bill Creek, Jason Digos, Gregg Jenkins, Julie Jenkins and Natalie Seek.
“The first CLI series was held in 1998, so this is 20 years where we have been able to bring citizens together for a series of classes to learn not just civics, but a lot about how the city operates,” Al Bravo, public information officer for the city of Apache Junction, said.
Graduates of the CLI series have gone on to volunteer at Apache Junction commissions and boards, he said.
The Apache Junction Citizen Leadership Institute is designed to inform and engage individuals interested in learning about municipal government and operations, according to a release.
Sessions include guest speakers from various city departments and leaders in the community.
“Graduates gain insight and deeper understanding as to how the city works and prepares them to serve on city boards and commissions or other groups in the community,” Mr. Bravo said in the release.
It is an eight-session series regularly held over three months on Wednesday evenings. To learn more about the class, visit www.ajcity.net/cli or call the public information office at 480-474-5080.
Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com