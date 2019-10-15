5 join Apache Junction Mounted Rangers

Kurt Barto and Lori Zeman Kurt Barto and Greg Watson Kurt Barto and Syri Gerstner Kurt Barto and Mike Mitchell Kurt Barto & Glenn Reynolds

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers have five new members to help out at duties.

“We are so excited to have them. Each are an asset to our group. We look forward to getting to know them better and have them share their life experiences with us as well as time. If you see them around, come up and say hello,” Renee Shutts, of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers, said.

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers is a volunteer peace-keeping organization that supports children and youth by providing safety measures at various community events.

It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization that promotes the traditions of the Old West, as well as assisting with emergency food and educational needs, athletics and musical programs, academic assistance and charitable events.

AJMR members participate in parades, memorial services and rodeos while on horseback, quad runners or foot patrol.

Go to ajmountedrangers.org.

The new members are:

Lori Zeman

Lori Zeman moved to Gold Canyon two years ago with her husband, Gary, to escape the ice and snow of the Midwest winters. She was born in North Dakota, and has lived in Minnesota, Montana, California, Utah, Illinois and Michigan before settling in Arizona. She and her husband enjoy traveling, boating, scuba diving, golf and duplicate bridge.

Mrs. Zeman is a retired registered nurse and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force Nurse Corps. During her working career she specialized in the fields of cardiac angiography and as a software test engineer for a medical device company.

Her prior volunteer activities include supporting Brave Hearts equine therapy for veterans and bringing her therapy-certified dog, Jojo, to visit patients in nursing homes.

She loves the freedom and adventure of living in southern Arizona. She has been on horseback rides and hikes to explore the natural beauty of the desert and mountains. She also enjoys the activities, cultural events and the wonderful people who have come from many areas of the U.S., Canada and other parts of the world.

Glenn Reynolds

Gold Canyon resident Glenn Reynolds was born in Rahway, New Jersey. He graduated from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science and was employed 37 years as a pharmaceutical research scientist, retiring in 2004.

Mike Mitchell

Mike Mitchell was born in California but raised in Arizona, mostly on northern reservations. He settled in Mesa in 1969.

Mr. Mitchell retired from Southwest Gas Corp. after 35 years. He is also a retired life member of the firearms training facility at Frontsight in Nevada.

He enjoys hunting and fishing but his grandchildren are the apple of his eye.

Syri Gerstner

Syri Gerstner hails from the Windy City. She set roots in Arizona the summer of 2009, purchasing her Apache Junction home in 2015.

Many years in the field of social service work and community volunteering keeps her busy and fulfilled. Being helped in her time of need has led to her 2019 opening of her own small business in Apache Junction.

Wanting to model to her two teen daughters the importance of education, Ms. Gerstner is a student at GCU for a masters degree in non-profit leadership and entrepreneurialism.



Greg Watson

Greg Watson was born in northern California and moved to Arizona in 2015. He works for S&S Paving in Phoenix. He has worked in road construction all of his life. He joined the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers because he wants to meet new people and also help out the community.

