5 essay writers win free horse-riding lessons from Apache Junction Mounted Rangers

The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers chose five children in fourth-12th grades to receive free horse-riding lessons after selecting their essays from a contest.

The essay winners are Jesse Gentry, Adelyn Simpson, Ciara Anderson, Carly Jones and Aralyn Brennan.

“Congratulations to the essay winners,” Renee Sprecher Wagner Shutts, of the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers, said in a release.

The AJMR donated $3,000 to Maria Jones to give the children horse-riding lessons, according to the release.

Youths who were not chosen may re-apply next time. All e-mails go to realtorjoan1@msn.com or mailed to: AJ Mounted Rangers P.O. Box 699, Apache Junction 85120.

Submissions must include a permission slip from a parent or guardian with consent for transportation to and from lessons.

They also must include a cover sheet with contact information such as name, address, phone number, school and age.

