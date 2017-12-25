3 winners at Dec. 9 Elks Hoop Shoot in Apache Junction

Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349 held a Hoop Shoot free-throw contest that was open to boys and girls ages 8-13 and was free to all contestants. It was held Dec. 9 at Cactus Canyon Junior High School.
The winners of the free-throw contest were:
- Blaze Collins, boys 10-11 Division.
- Allie Pride, girls 12-13 Division.
- Sheaden Woody, boys 12-13 Division.
The Elks National Hoop Shoot program is fully funded by the Elks National Foundation. The winners go on to advance to the District Contest on Jan 6, then onto the state contest and then to the national contest. The winner will be the NBA Hall of Fame. The Hoop Shoot in Apache Junction was led by Bryan Hughes of Lodge No. 2349.
Editor’s note: Dennis Mack is a member of Apache Junction Elks Lodge No. 2349.