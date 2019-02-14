3 students honored by Apache Junction school board for accomplishments

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a meeting Feb. 12 honored three students in the same family.

“One thing we are doing now is to recognize more students for accomplishments,” Sally Marks, AJUSD’s public information officer, said in an e-mail.

“Our board posed for a picture with Isabella Gurrieri (pink dress) who was the kindergarten-sixth-grade winner of the AJ Idol competition. She called up her two brothers to the front to be honored as well (not part of the scheduled script),” she said.

Both Cole Denham, in the black sweatshirt, and his brother Tony Gurrieri, have been active in Apache Junction High School plays, Ms. Marks said.

