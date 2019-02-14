3 students honored by Apache Junction school board for accomplishments
From left are Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board members Christa Rizzi, Chelsea Connolly and Cami Garcia; Tony Gurrieri, Isabella Gurrieri and Cole Denham; and governing board members Jodi Ehrlich, and Dena Kimble (Sally Marks, AJUSD)
The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a meeting Feb. 12 honored three students in the same family.
“One thing we are doing now is to recognize more students for accomplishments,” Sally Marks, AJUSD’s public information officer, said in an e-mail.
“Our board posed for a picture with Isabella Gurrieri (pink dress) who was the kindergarten-sixth-grade winner of the AJ Idol competition. She called up her two brothers to the front to be honored as well (not part of the scheduled script),” she said.
Both Cole Denham, in the black sweatshirt, and his brother Tony Gurrieri, have been active in Apache Junction High School plays, Ms. Marks said.
