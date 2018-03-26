3 Central Arizona College students earn Coca-Cola scholar honors

Three Central Arizona College students have been named 2018 Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team scholars.
Sofya Pangburn, a student at the Signal Peak campus, and Berenice Pelayo, who attends the Superstition Mountain campus, received silver scholar recognition. Holly Langan of the San Tan campus is a Coca-Cola
bronze scholar.
The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 gold, 50 silver and 50 bronze scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion. Each silver scholar will receive a $1,250 scholarship and a silver medallion. Bronze scholars receive a $1,000 scholarship and bronze medallion.
All three students were selected “for their outstanding academic achievement, leadership and engagement in college and community service.”
They plan to transfer to Arizona State University to further their education, with Ms. Pelayo pursuing a career with the U.S. Department of State as a foreign service officer, Ms. Pangburn striving to work for the U.S. government as a political foreign service officer, and Ms. Langan working toward becoming a managerial accountant.
Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention April 19-21 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Editor’s note: Ms. Askey is executive director of public relations and marketing for Central Arizona College.
