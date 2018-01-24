$2,597 and 257 pounds of food donated to Apache Junction Food Bank

Jan 24th, 2018 · by · Comments:

 

Keith George, Realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, left, with Georga Humphreys, board member of the Apache Junction Food Bank. Mr. George and his wife, Ginny, donated $2,597 and 257 pounds of food from their Eighth Annual Community Appreciation Dinner and Dance held Jan. 20th in Meridian Manor.

“The generosity of our neighbors in the community is truly impressive. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our neighbors who support our business and allows us to give back to the city,” Mr. George said. He can be reached at 480-415-4037.

Working in tandem with United Food Bank and Feeding America, the nonprofit Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, provides three to five days worth of food to local families once a month who need that extra help to feed their families, according to https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/apache-junction-food-bank-in-community-nearly-35-years/.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie