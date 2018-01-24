$2,597 and 257 pounds of food donated to Apache Junction Food Bank

Keith George, Realtor with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, left, with Georga Humphreys, board member of the Apache Junction Food Bank. Mr. George and his wife, Ginny, donated $2,597 and 257 pounds of food from their Eighth Annual Community Appreciation Dinner and Dance held Jan. 20th in Meridian Manor.
“The generosity of our neighbors in the community is truly impressive. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our neighbors who support our business and allows us to give back to the city,” Mr. George said. He can be reached at 480-415-4037.
Working in tandem with United Food Bank and Feeding America, the nonprofit Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, provides three to five days worth of food to local families once a month who need that extra help to feed their families, according to https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/apache-junction-food-bank-in-community-nearly-35-years/.