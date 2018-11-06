206 entered Apache Junction Halloween Festival contests

A total of 206 community members entered Halloween Festival contests at the annual Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department event.

The free Halloween Festival was 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail.

“Congratulations to all of the contest winners,” JJ Underwood, recreation coordinator, said in a release.

“The community participants really stepped up this year by submitting numerous original and creative costumes and pumpkins into our contests,” according to the release.

The festival had new activities like the Trunk or Treat and Movie at the Park, while still providing many of the classic activities for the kids such as a bounce houses, a costume contest, a pumpkin-carving contest and a Howl-o-ween canine costume contest.

This year’s contest winners are:

Costume contest

2 and younger: First place, Lawerence Byington; second place, Taylor O’Brian; and third place, Easton Ahmann.

3-4 year olds: First place, Kash Kolsky; second place, Reis Parker; and third place, Mason Byington.

5-6 year olds: First place, Zane Ward; second place, Ayva Jacobowitz; and third place, Jack Blacwell.

7-8 year olds: First place, Robert Lancaster; second place, Mason Celis; and third place, Jesse Phillips.

9 -10 year olds: First place, Graham Fish; second place, Time Dickinson; and third place, Chloe Everett.

11-12 year olds: First place, Allistar Duarte; second place, Jagger Shields; and third place, Hudson Fish.

13 and older: First place, Ethan Fish; second place, Olivia Fish; and third place, Elora Foxx.

Family: First place, Ward Family; second place, Peterson Family; and third place, Heniger Family.

Pumpkin-carving contest

Best overall adult pumpkin: Jen Fish.

Best overall kids pumpkin: Hudson Fish.

Howl-o-ween canine costume contest

Cutest canine: Joslyn with Buttercup.

Most original canine: Sherri and Rick Bishop.

Best group (owner and canine): Julia and Zach with Cheesecake.

The Halloween Festival also featured 16 local nonprofit organizations and local businesses that contributed to the event by providing food and games to the kids.

“AJ Parks and Recreation focuses on creating community through people, parks, and programs and our local organizations and businesses help to make that possible. We would like to send a huge thank you to all of the groups and volunteers who participated in our event this year,” according to the release.

The Trunk or Treat sponsor was Lost Dutchman Realty. A total of 18 local businesses came out and passed out thousands of pieces of candy to thousands of kids in costumes, according to the release.

For more information on this program or other programs and services, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit ajcity.net/parks.

