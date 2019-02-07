2 members join AJ Mounted Rangers

Al Maner and Holly Whipple have been sworn in as AJ Mounted Rangers.

Mr. Maner is from Portland, Ore., and is in Apache Junction with his wife Mary.

He is a member of the Superstition Horseman Association and “is looking forward to volunteering his free time to help the AJ Mounted Rangers raise money for the children of Apache Junction,” a release stated.

Mrs. Whipple is originally from Seattle and also lived in Ohio for 13 years.

She moved to Apache Junction in 2009, where she met and married her husband Doug Whipple.

“Holly has already been helping out at a lot at the AJ Mounted Rangers. She loves being an AJ Ranger to help bring smiles to the children of Apache Junction,” the release stated.

For more information about the AJ Mounted Rangers, visit ajmountedrangers.org.

