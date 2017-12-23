Tickets on sale for Jan. 27 historic home tour in Mesa
Tickets are sale for the 18th Annual Historic Home Tour in Mesa, to be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.
The tour will showcase 12 homes in the Wilbur and West Second Street historic districts. There will also be stops at the Sirrine House, Irving School and Mesa Historical Museum, 51 E. Main St.
The ticket price is $20. Tickets are available online at www.valleyhistoryinc.com/2018-home-tour. They will be available for purchase the day of the tour beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Sirrine House, 160 N. Center St. All proceeds will benefit the Mesa Historical Museum.
