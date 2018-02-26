What was the Apache Junction, east Mesa news on March 4, 1971?

The top news stories for the March 4, 1971, Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: Some 10,000 to 15,000 people lined the parade route at the seventh-annual Lost Dutchman Days; and a staff sergeant stationed at Davis-Monthan Field in Tucson died at a hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting himself in his parked car in the Lucky Nugget parking lot in Apache Junction. Also, nearly 100 second graders competed in a Jefferson School track meet.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
