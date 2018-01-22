What was the Apache Junction, east Mesa news on Jan. 27, 1971?

The top news stories for the Jan. 28, 1971 Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: The Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce is making it easy for anyone who wants to enter the Lost Dutchman Days Burro Derby by loaning burros at no cost. Also, a Mesa school psychologist will speak at Jefferson School on his recent trip to Washington D.C. as a delegate to an educational conference on childhood education.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
