What was the Apache Junction, east Mesa news on Feb. 4, 1971?

The top news stories for the Feb. 4, 1971 Apache Sentinel, the precursor to the Apache Junction Independent newspaper, included: A massive search effort in and around Apache Junction resulted in the capture of two dangerous convicts who escaped from the Arizona State Prison at Florence. Also, the Mesa Optimist Club will sponsor a western pit barbecue at Sunshine Acres’ Bowers Hall.
Did you know that the Apache Junction Independent is the local Chamber of Commerce’s oldest official member? The Independent, then the Apache Sentinel, published by James Brooks, was launched in 1959 and became a chamber member in 1960. Independent Newspapers purchased the Sentinel in 1971, and changed the newspaper’s name to the Independent in 1983.
Read more about Apache Junction’s history at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/history/